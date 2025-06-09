Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ms. Kelli L. Seybolt, right, Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, Office of the Under Secretary of the Air Force, Headquarters U.S. Air Force the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, speaks with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Easton Christensen, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron, during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 17, 2025. The engagement highlights U.S. military presence in Europe and emphasizes the importance of modernization, joint readiness, and integrated partnerships with NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)