U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Landguist, CH-47 Chinook helicopter maintenance test pilot assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe, is interviewed by an industry representative during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 17, 2025. Industry engagements during the airshow highlight the enduring value of allied rotary-wing capabilities and strengthen cooperation with defense partners to enhance interoperability and readiness across the Euro-Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 01:53
|Photo ID:
|9120409
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-BK945-2030
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|PARIS, PARIS, FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.