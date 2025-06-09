Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Landguist, CH-47 Chinook helicopter maintenance test pilot assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe, is interviewed by an industry representative during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 17, 2025. Industry engagements during the airshow highlight the enduring value of allied rotary-wing capabilities and strengthen cooperation with defense partners to enhance interoperability and readiness across the Euro-Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)