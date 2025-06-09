Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

    PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Ms. Kelli L. Seybolt, right, Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, Office of the Under Secretary of the Air Force, Headquarters U.S. Air Force the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, speaks with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Easily, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration team crew chief during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 17, 2025. The airshow provides a global platform for showcasing U.S. airpower and strengthening defense ties with allies and partners. Engagements with congressional leaders highlight the importance of modernization, readiness, and strategic presence in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 01:53
    Photo ID: 9120408
    VIRIN: 250617-F-BK945-1026
    Resolution: 7317x4878
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: PARIS, PARIS, FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025
    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025
    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025
    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    Fight to win
    Paris Airshow 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download