Ms. Kelli L. Seybolt, right, Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, Office of the Under Secretary of the Air Force, Headquarters U.S. Air Force the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, speaks with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Easily, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration team crew chief during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 17, 2025. The airshow provides a global platform for showcasing U.S. airpower and strengthening defense ties with allies and partners. Engagements with congressional leaders highlight the importance of modernization, readiness, and strategic presence in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 01:53
|Photo ID:
|9120408
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-BK945-1026
|Resolution:
|7317x4878
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|PARIS, PARIS, FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.