Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

Ms. Kelli L. Seybolt, right, Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, Office of the Under Secretary of the Air Force, Headquarters U.S. Air Force the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, speaks with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Easily, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration team crew chief during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 17, 2025. The airshow provides a global platform for showcasing U.S. airpower and strengthening defense ties with allies and partners. Engagements with congressional leaders highlight the importance of modernization, readiness, and strategic presence in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)