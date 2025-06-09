Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142nd Field Artillery Forward Observers Call for Fire [Image 7 of 8]

    142nd Field Artillery Forward Observers Call for Fire

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Forward Observers with the 2-142nd HHB 142 Field Artillery Brigade call for fire during annual training at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, June 17, 2025.
    The Forward Observers are responsible for ensuring accurate and effective support for ground forces.
    (Arkansas Army National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 17:46
    Photo ID: 9119766
    VIRIN: 250617-Z-LR027-1141
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 20.52 MB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 142nd Field Artillery Forward Observers Call for Fire [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Brianna Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

