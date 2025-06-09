142nd Field Artillery Forward Observers Call for Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Forward Observers with the 2-142nd HHB 142 Field Artillery Brigade call for fire during annual training at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, June 17, 2025.

The Forward Observers are responsible for ensuring accurate and effective support for ground forces.

(Arkansas Army National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)