142nd Field Artillery Forward Observers Call for Fire

Forward Observers with the 2-142nd HHB 142 Field Artillery Brigade call for fire during annual training at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, June 17, 2025.
The Forward Observers are responsible for ensuring accurate and effective support for ground forces.
(Arkansas Army National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)
Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 17:46
Photo ID:
|9119765
VIRIN:
|250617-Z-LR027-1146
Resolution:
|5047x3365
Size:
|12.62 MB
Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
