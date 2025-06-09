Fort Buchanan Celebrates the Army's 250th Birthday with an Armed Forces Softball Tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In celebration of the Army's 250th birthday, the installation command organized several activities, including an Armed Forces softball tournament. On June 14, members from the Army Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, U.S. Marine Reserve, San Juan Recruiting District, Air National Guard, Navy Reserve, Fort Buchanan Garrison, and Coast Guard gathered at the Cabaña Softball Field to compete.