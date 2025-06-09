Fort Buchanan Celebrates the Army's 250th Birthday with an Armed Forces Softball Tournament

Photo By David Hernandez | In celebration of the Army's 250th birthday, the installation command organized...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | In celebration of the Army's 250th birthday, the installation command organized several activities, including an Armed Forces softball tournament. On June 14, members from the Army Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, U.S. Marine Reserve, San Juan Recruiting District, Air National Guard, Navy Reserve, Fort Buchanan Garrison, and Coast Guard gathered at the Cabaña Softball Field to compete. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO– In celebration of the Army's 250th birthday, the installation command organized several activities, including an Armed Forces softball tournament. On June 14, members from the Army Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, U.S. Marine Reserve, San Juan Recruiting District, Air National Guard, Navy Reserve, Fort Buchanan Garrison, and Coast Guard gathered at the Cabaña Softball Field to compete.



Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly Bergman-Gándara made the ceremonial first pitch, with Col. John D. Samples presiding over the event.



“I want everybody to look around. We are a community that fights for one another. In the battle against those who wish to harm us, we stand united. It is one fight in the service of our nation. That is why, together, we say Happy Birthday to all Soldiers and their families in celebration of the Army's 250 years. Thank you, Fort Buchanan,” said Samples.



In the early morning hours, military families and community members gathered around the field to watch the game.



Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Luis Berrios Salgado was among the softball fans who arrived early.



“I’m having a blast. This is a family-friendly environment. I traveled here with my wife. I was playfully teasing the Navy and Coast Guard players, always cheering for the Army. It's wonderful to see the different branches of the Armed Forces competing in a friendly manner,” said Berrios Salgado.



Paola Salas Matias traveled from Moca, Puerto Rico, in the west side of the island, to attend the game.



“This is a very well-organized event. I recommend that the installation continue holding such events,” said Salas Matias.



Benjamín Nieves del Valle traveled from Humacao, on the east side of the island.



“The game is exciting, and the weather has been perfect today. I’m here with my daughter and son-in-law, and we’ve had a great time,” said Nieves del Valle.



The public also had the opportunity to explore exhibitions and booths from several federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Puerto Rico, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The installation library also featured a colorful booth showcasing the Army’s history.



At the conclusion of the softball tournament, the Army Reserve 1st Mission Support Command emerged victorious, defeating the Puerto Rico National Guard 19-6.



This Armed Forces softball tournament was just one of the many ways Fort Buchanan, the Army's home in the Caribbean, celebrated the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. Earlier in the week, the installation hosted the Army Citizens Academy, a live two-hour prime-time TV broadcast, and a 250th birthday luncheon, where local elected officials presented Senate and House of Representatives resolutions commemorating the Army’s birthday.



With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 active-duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation serves as a readiness enhancement platform, ensuring that military personnel are always prepared for deployment.



