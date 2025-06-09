In celebration of the Army's 250th birthday, the installation command organized several activities, including an Armed Forces softball tournament. On June 14, members from the Army Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, U.S. Marine Reserve, San Juan Recruiting District, Air National Guard, Navy Reserve, Fort Buchanan Garrison, and Coast Guard gathered at the Cabaña Softball Field to compete.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 16:43
|Photo ID:
|9119534
|VIRIN:
|250617-A-cc868-8004
|Resolution:
|3120x1756
|Size:
|930.1 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Buchanan Celebrates the Army's 250th Birthday with an Armed Forces Softball Tournament [Image 13 of 13], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Buchanan Celebrates the Army's 250th Birthday with an Armed Forces Softball Tournament
No keywords found.