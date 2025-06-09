Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan Celebrates the Army's 250th Birthday with an Armed Forces Softball Tournament [Image 5 of 13]

    Fort Buchanan Celebrates the Army's 250th Birthday with an Armed Forces Softball Tournament

    PUERTO RICO

    06.14.2025

    Photo by David Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    In celebration of the Army's 250th birthday, the installation command organized several activities, including an Armed Forces softball tournament. On June 14, members from the Army Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, U.S. Marine Reserve, San Juan Recruiting District, Air National Guard, Navy Reserve, Fort Buchanan Garrison, and Coast Guard gathered at the Cabaña Softball Field to compete.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 16:43
    Photo ID: 9119535
    VIRIN: 250617-A-cc868-8005
    Resolution: 3120x1756
    Size: 771.68 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort Buchanan Celebrates the Army's 250th Birthday with an Armed Forces Softball Tournament [Image 13 of 13], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Buchanan Celebrates the Army's 250th Birthday with an Armed Forces Softball Tournament

