Polish Special Operations Forces conduct training during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25). BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 10:25
|Photo ID:
|9118086
|VIRIN:
|250617-N-DK722-1135
|Resolution:
|2590x3893
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Polish SOF conduct training during BALTOPS25 [Image 24 of 24], by PO1 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.