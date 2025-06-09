Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish SOF conduct training during BALTOPS25 [Image 11 of 24]

    Polish SOF conduct training during BALTOPS25

    POLAND

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Edy    

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Polish Special Operations Forces conduct training during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25). BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 10:25
    Photo ID: 9118075
    VIRIN: 250617-N-DK722-1118
    Resolution: 5120x3406
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: PL
    BALTOPS25

