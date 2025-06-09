Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOCOM hosts SecAF, CSAF [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SOCOM hosts SecAF, CSAF

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    U.S. Special Operations Command leadership hosts Chief of Staff of the Air Force David Allvin and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi during their visit to U.S. SOCOM Headquarters, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 11, 2025. U.S. SOCOM leadership hosted Chief of Staff of the Air Force David Allvin and Flosi to share the key role Air Force special operations plays in support of the joint fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 08:57
    Photo ID: 9117795
    VIRIN: 250611-F-SI788-1052
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 521.13 KB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCOM hosts SecAF, CSAF [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Marleah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SOCOM hosts SecAF, CSAF
    SOCOM hosts SecAF, CSAF
    SOCOM hosts SecAF, CSAF
    SOCOM hosts SecAF, CSAF
    SOCOM hosts SecAF, CSAF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    people
    Air Force
    readiness
    innovation
    lethality

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download