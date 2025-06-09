SOCOM hosts SecAF, CSAF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, front left, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, Hurlburt Field, Florida, speaks during a meeting with Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and U.S. Special Operations Command leadership at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2025. Secretary Meink visited U.S. SOCOM where U.S. Army Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander of U. S. SOCOM, shared the key role Air Force special operations plays in support of the joint fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)