SOCOM hosts SecAF, CSAF

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Shane Shorter, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. Special Operations Command, welcomes Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi during his visit to U.S. SOCOM Headquarters, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 11, 2025. U.S. SOCOM leadership hosted Chief of Staff of the Air Force David Allvin and Flosi to share the key role Air Force special operations plays in support of the joint fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)