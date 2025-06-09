SOCOM hosts SecAF, CSAF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, right, receives command briefings during his visit to U.S. Special Operations Command Headquarters, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2025. Secretary Meink visited U.S. SOCOM where U.S. Army Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander of U. S. SOCOM, shared the key role Air Force special operations plays in support of the joint fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)