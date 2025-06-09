Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN ANTONIO – (June 16, 2025) – Student interns at Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, enrolled in the Office of Naval Research’s Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program (NREIP) and Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE), attended the annual AIM Health R&D Summit held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Designed to promote cross-sector collaboration in the development of life-saving battlefield technologies, the one-day summit brings together top innovators from academia, industry, and the military to accelerate the research, development, and commercialization of transformative medical technologies. Collaborating and working alongside a wide range of research and development partners keeps Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) abreast of best practices and advances in medical knowledge. NREIP gives academically talented college students, graduating seniors, and graduate students pursuing STEM careers the opportunity to learn about Naval research and technology while receiving first-class mentoring by top scientists and engineers. ORISE is a U.S. Department of Energy asset that is dedicated to enabling critical scientific, research, and health initiatives of the department and its laboratory system by providing world class expertise in STEM workforce development, scientific and technical reviews, and the evaluation of radiation exposure and environmental contamination. NAMRU San Antonio, part of NMR&D conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)