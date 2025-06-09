NAMRU San Antonio Leadership, Research Scientists participate in Annual AIM Health R&D Summit

Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (June 16, 2025) – Dr. Darrin Frye, chief science director, Naval...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (June 16, 2025) – Dr. Darrin Frye, chief science director, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, participated in an Introduction to Working with San Antonio Federal Medical Research Organizations during the annual AIM Health R&D Summit held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Designed to promote cross-sector collaboration in the development of life-saving battlefield technologies, the one-day summit brings together top innovators from academia, industry, and the military to accelerate the research, development, and commercialization of transformative medical technologies. Collaborating and working alongside a wide range of research and development partners keeps Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) abreast of best practices and advances in medical knowledge. NAMRU San Antonio, part of NMR&D conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – (June 16, 2025) – Leadership and research scientists assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, joined by the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR), and U.S. Air Force 59th Medical Wing (MDW), participated in the annual AIM Health R&D Summit held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.



Designed to promote cross-sector collaboration in the development of life-saving battlefield technologies, the one-day summit bought together top innovators from academia, industry, and the military to accelerate the research, development, and commercialization of transformative medical technologies.



Opening ceremonies began with the presentation of the colors by the University of Texas at San Antonio Reserve Officers Training Corps Honor Guard followed by opening remarks from Rene Dominguez, president and CEO of VelocityTX.



Remarks were received by the Honorable Ron Nirenberg, mayor of San Antonio followed by the keynote address delivered by former Surgeon General of the Air Force and Space Force, retired Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, associate vice president and director of the Military Health Institute at the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio.



“We have one of the largest health systems in the world, if not the largest, which has the responsibility to deliver quality medical care and to deliver that healthcare benefit back to active duty, dependents and retirees,” said Miller to the attendees. “There is also that readiness mission, that go to war mission, and the Military Health System is the only one that has that two-fold role.”



According to Miller, the experience he gained throughout his career and as the Air Force surgeon general provided an understanding of the importance of the San Antonio medical community.



More than nine topics, including Navigating Fiscal Year 2026 for Department of Defense Medical Research, Dual-Use Medical Technology for DoD Operational Medicine and Disaster/Combat Casualty Care, and Future Biodefense, were featured at the summit.



Chief Science Director Dr. Darrin Frye of NAMRU San Antonio, joined by fellow chief scientists from USAISR, 59th MDW, and Research South Texas Veterans Health Care System, participated in an Introduction to Working with San Antonio Federal Medical Research Organizations.



“AIM 2025 gave NAMRU San Antonio a platform to showcase its unique Navy Medicine mission, contrasting and complementing Army and Air Force partner efforts, while fostering new collaborations with academic and industry partners,” said Frye. “By providing a command overview, we aimed to foster critical connections with academic and industry subject matter experts and highlight the core and unique capabilities of NAMRU San Antonio, helping to open pathways for collaboration and innovation to advance Navy and joint medical solutions."



Additionally, NAMRU San Antonio researchers participated in a San Antonio Military Health and Universities Research Forum Podium Session and Innovation Meets Connection Session where researchers participated in science poster presentations.



Collaborating and working alongside a wide range of research and development partners keeps Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) abreast of best practices and advances in medical knowledge.



NAMRU San Antonio, part of NMR&D conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.