Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN ANTONIO – (June 16, 2025) – The Honorable Ron Nirenberg, mayor of San Antonio delivered welcoming remarks at the start of the annual AIM Health R&D Summit held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Designed to promote cross-sector collaboration in the development of life-saving battlefield technologies, the one-day summit brings together top innovators from academia, industry, and the military to accelerate the research, development, and commercialization of transformative medical technologies. Collaborating and working alongside a wide range of research and development partners keeps Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) abreast of best practices and advances in medical knowledge. NAMRU San Antonio, part of NMR&D conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)