    San Antonio Mayor speaks at Annual AIM Health R&D Summit [Image 3 of 9]

    San Antonio Mayor speaks at Annual AIM Health R&amp;D Summit

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    SAN ANTONIO – (June 16, 2025) – The Honorable Ron Nirenberg, mayor of San Antonio delivered welcoming remarks at the start of the annual AIM Health R&D Summit held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Designed to promote cross-sector collaboration in the development of life-saving battlefield technologies, the one-day summit brings together top innovators from academia, industry, and the military to accelerate the research, development, and commercialization of transformative medical technologies. Collaborating and working alongside a wide range of research and development partners keeps Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) abreast of best practices and advances in medical knowledge. NAMRU San Antonio, part of NMR&D conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 06:41
    Photo ID: 9117600
    VIRIN: 250616-N-ND850-1003
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 916.75 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    This work, San Antonio Mayor speaks at Annual AIM Health R&D Summit [Image 9 of 9], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAMRU San Antonio Leadership, Research Scientists participate in Annual AIM Health R&amp;D Summit

    Military Health
    Navy Medicine
    Military City USA
    AIM2025

