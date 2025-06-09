Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN ANTONIO – (June 16, 2025) – Juan Curbelo, a research associate assigned to NAMRU San Antonio’s Cellular and Immune Based Adjuncts (CIBACC) Department, presented research titled, “In Vitro Vascular Endothelial Response to Novel Whole Blood Analogue for Resuscitation” at the annual AIM Health R&D Summit held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Designed to promote cross-sector collaboration in the development of life-saving battlefield technologies, the one-day summit brings together top innovators from academia, industry, and the military to accelerate the research, development, and commercialization of transformative medical technologies. CIBACC, a subordinate department under the Combat Casualty Care and Operational Medicine directorate, conducts research on stem cell and immune based therapeutics intended to improve war fighter outcomes and survival. Collaborating and working alongside a wide range of research and development partners keeps Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) abreast of best practices and advances in medical knowledge. NAMRU San Antonio, part of NMR&D conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)