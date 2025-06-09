U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, holds the American flag at the top of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 13, 2025. The aircraft took Ludwig on a “fini flight” before his retirement ceremony to honor his dedication to service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 05:37
|Photo ID:
|9117544
|VIRIN:
|250613-F-GH688-1043
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, 86 AW command chief retires [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.