86 AW command chief retires

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, holds the American flag at the top of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 13, 2025. The aircraft took Ludwig on a “fini flight” before his retirement ceremony to honor his dedication to service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)