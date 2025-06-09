86 AW command chief retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, gives a speech during his retirement ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 13, 2025. Ludwig dedicated 29 years of honorable service to the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)