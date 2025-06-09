86 AW command chief retires

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, receives a pin from his wife, Christi Ludwig, during his retirement ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 13, 2025. Ludwig was recognized for his service in front of his family, friends and service members across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 05:37
|Photo ID:
|9117546
|VIRIN:
|250613-F-GH688-1402
|Resolution:
|4382x2916
|Size:
|740 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
