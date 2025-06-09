86 AW command chief retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, receives a pin from his wife, Christi Ludwig, during his retirement ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 13, 2025. Ludwig was recognized for his service in front of his family, friends and service members across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)