86 AW command chief retires

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, receives a certificate of appreciation during his retirement ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 13, 2025. Ludwig was presented with several awards honoring his 29 years of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)