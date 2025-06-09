Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW command chief retires

    86 AW command chief retires

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, receives a certificate of appreciation during his retirement ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 13, 2025. Ludwig was presented with several awards honoring his 29 years of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)

    This work, 86 AW command chief retires [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

