CFAO Sailors share storytime with children

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KADENA TOWN, Japan

Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Haylee Hernandez, from Passaic, New Jersey, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) air operations department, colors a book a with a child during a CFAO-led community relations event at a school in Kadena Town, Okinawa, Japan, June 16, 2025. The event gave Sailors the opportunity to read storybooks and interact with local kindergarteners through games and playtime, while strengthening U.S.-Japan ties through cultural exchange. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)