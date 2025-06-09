CFAO Sailors share storytime with children

KADENA TOWN, Japan
Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Savannah Fisher, from Annapolis, Maryland, assigned to the Tactical Operations Center Kadena, plays with a child during a Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) led community relations event at a school in Kadena Town, Okinawa, Japan, June 16, 2025. The event gave Sailors the opportunity to read storybooks and interact with local kindergarteners through games and playtime, while strengthening U.S.-Japan ties through cultural exchange. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
