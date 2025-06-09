Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Sailors share storytime with children

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Macadam Weissman 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    KADENA TOWN, Japan
    Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Haylee Hernandez, from Passaic, New Jersey, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) Air Operations Department, reads to children during a CFAO-led community relations event at a school in Kadena Town, Okinawa, Japan, June 16, 2025. The event gave Sailors the opportunity to read storybooks and interact with local kindergarteners through games and playtime, while strengthening U.S.-Japan ties through cultural exchange. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 03:33
    This work, CFAO Sailors share storytime with children [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Macadam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

