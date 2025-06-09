CFAO Sailors share storytime with children

KADENA TOWN, Japan
Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Haylee Hernandez, from Passaic, New Jersey, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) Air Operations Department, reads to children during a CFAO-led community relations event at a school in Kadena Town, Okinawa, Japan, June 16, 2025. The event gave Sailors the opportunity to read storybooks and interact with local kindergarteners through games and playtime, while strengthening U.S.-Japan ties through cultural exchange. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)
