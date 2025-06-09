California Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jaime Garcia, 9th Civil Support Team, helps Staff Sgt. Bianca Juarez don protective equipment before checking a building in the Juneau capitol building complex for simulated weapons of mass destruction June 9, 2025, as part of Exercise ORCA 25. The exercise is a full-scale all-hazards chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosives joint and interagency training exercise testing and evaluating the operational capability of the whole-of-government emergency management system. (Alaska National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 20:28
|Photo ID:
|9116947
|VIRIN:
|250609-Z-ZY202-1033
|Resolution:
|4567x3426
|Size:
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska National Guard leads ORCA WMD exercise in Juneau [Image 8 of 8], by Maj. David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska National Guard leads ORCA WMD exercise in Juneau
No keywords found.