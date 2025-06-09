Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska National Guard leads ORCA WMD exercise in Juneau [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Alaska National Guard leads ORCA WMD exercise in Juneau

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Maj. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Montana Army National Guard Sgt. Archie Proveaux, 83rd Civil Support Team, marks a simulated weapons of mass destruction chemical lab June 10, 2025, at the Juneau capitol building complex as part of Exercise ORCA 25. The exercise is a full-scale all-hazards chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosives joint and interagency training exercise testing and evaluating the operational capability of the whole-of-government emergency management system. (Alaska National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 20:28
    Photo ID: 9116935
    VIRIN: 250610-Z-ZY202-1004
    Resolution: 2995x4493
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guard leads ORCA WMD exercise in Juneau [Image 8 of 8], by Maj. David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska National Guard leads ORCA WMD exercise in Juneau
    Alaska National Guard leads ORCA WMD exercise in Juneau
    Alaska National Guard leads ORCA WMD exercise in Juneau
    Alaska National Guard leads ORCA WMD exercise in Juneau
    Alaska National Guard leads ORCA WMD exercise in Juneau
    Alaska National Guard leads ORCA WMD exercise in Juneau
    Alaska National Guard leads ORCA WMD exercise in Juneau
    Alaska National Guard leads ORCA WMD exercise in Juneau

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska National Guard leads ORCA WMD exercise in Juneau

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    ORCA25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download