Alaska National Guard leads ORCA WMD exercise in Juneau

Virginia Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Taylor Lincoln, 34th Civil Support Team, examines a simulated weapons of mass destruction chemical lab June 9, 2025, at AJ Dock, Juneau, Alaska, as part of Exercise ORCA 25. The exercise is a full-scale all-hazards chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosives joint and interagency training exercise testing and evaluating the operational capability of the whole-of-government emergency management system. (Alaska National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard)