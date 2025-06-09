Montana Army National Guard Sgt. Archie Proveaux, 83rd Civil Support Team, doffs protective equipment after encountering a simulated weapons of mass destruction chemical lab June 10, 2025, at the Juneau capitol building complex as part of Exercise ORCA 25. The exercise is a full-scale all-hazards chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosives joint and interagency training exercise testing and evaluating the operational capability of the whole-of-government emergency management system. (Alaska National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 20:28
|Photo ID:
|9116937
|VIRIN:
|250610-Z-ZY202-1007
|Resolution:
|1792x2687
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska National Guard leads ORCA WMD exercise in Juneau [Image 8 of 8], by Maj. David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska National Guard leads ORCA WMD exercise in Juneau
