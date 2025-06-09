Alaska National Guard leads ORCA WMD exercise in Juneau

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Montana Army National Guard Sgt. Archie Proveaux, 83rd Civil Support Team, doffs protective equipment after encountering a simulated weapons of mass destruction chemical lab June 10, 2025, at the Juneau capitol building complex as part of Exercise ORCA 25. The exercise is a full-scale all-hazards chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosives joint and interagency training exercise testing and evaluating the operational capability of the whole-of-government emergency management system. (Alaska National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard)