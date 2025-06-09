Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250th Army Birthday Parade

    250th Army Birthday Parade

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Aaron Troutman 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    CH-47 Chinooks assigned to 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conduct a flyover as a part of the 250th Army Birthday Parade June 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Aircraft were selected to represent each era of the Army including World War II, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, the Global War on Terrorism, and today's Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Aaron Troutman)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025
    Photo ID: 9116492
    VIRIN: 250614-A-NR779-1674
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 26.16 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, 250th Army Birthday Parade [Image 28 of 28], by SGT Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

