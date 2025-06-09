Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army helicopters conduct a flyover as a part of the 250th Army Birthday Parade June 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Aircraft were selected to represent each era of the Army including World War II, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, the Global War on Terrorism, and today’s Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Aaron Troutman)