U.S. Soldiers operate a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during the 250th Army Birthday Parade June 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The parade featured approximately 6,700 Soldiers, 150 vehicles, 50 aircrafts, 34 horses, two mules and one dog to highlight the Army’s 250 years of service to the nation. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Aaron Troutman)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 17:21
|Photo ID:
|9116481
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-NR779-1349
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|29.53 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250th Army Birthday Parade [Image 28 of 28], by SGT Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.