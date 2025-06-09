Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250th Army Birthday Parade [Image 20 of 28]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    250th Army Birthday Parade

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Aaron Troutman 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Soldiers operate a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during the 250th Army Birthday Parade June 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The parade featured approximately 6,700 Soldiers, 150 vehicles, 50 aircrafts, 34 horses, two mules and one dog to highlight the Army’s 250 years of service to the nation. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Aaron Troutman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 17:21
    Photo ID: 9116481
    VIRIN: 250614-A-NR779-1349
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 29.53 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250th Army Birthday Parade [Image 28 of 28], by SGT Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade
    250th Army Birthday Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download