Pictured left to right, Rear Adm. Douglas Schofield, Capt. Michael Kahle, and Capt. Courtney Sergent render honors during a change of command ceremony held at the Port of Tampa Bay in Tampa, Florida, June 13, 2025. Rear Adm. Douglas Schofield, commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)