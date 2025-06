Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Michael Kahle receives a folded flag during his retirement ceremony held at the Port of Tampa Bay in Tampa, Florida, June 13, 2025. Sector St. Petersburg is one of the Coast Guard's largest commands, with an area of responsibility encompassing over 400 nautical miles of coastline along Florida's west coast and the third largest U.S. port for domestic trade. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)