Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pictured left to right, Lt. jg. Nicholas Walker presents a departing present to Capt. Michael Kahle during Kahle's retirement ceremony held at the Port of Tampa Bay in Tampa, Florida, June 13, 2025. As district commander, Schofield is responsible for all Coast Guard operations in the Southeast United States and the Caribbean Basin, including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)