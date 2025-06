Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The official party is seated on stage during the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg change of command ceremony held at the Port of Tampa Bay in Tampa, Florida, June 13, 2025. The change of command ceremony marks the transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)