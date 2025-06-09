CNRC hosts a Command Picnic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250606-N-UF592-2160 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (June 6, 2025) Chief Yeoman Kelsey Ausen, from Abington, Pennsylvania, assigned to Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, prepares whipped cream pies for a “pie in the face” event during a command picnic on the grounds of CNRC headquarters in Millington, Tennessee. The event fosters esprit de corps and provides an opportunity for service members and their families to unwind and reconnect. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)