CNRC hosts a Command Picnic

250606-N-UF592-2010 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (June 6, 2025) Chief Logistics Specialist Anthony Hagerty, from Indianapolis, left, and Chief Navy Counselor John Simek, from Denham Springs, Louisiana, both assigned to Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, grill burgers during a command picnic on the grounds of CNRC headquarters in Millington, Tennessee. The event fosters esprit de corps and provides an opportunity for service members and their families to unwind and reconnect. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)