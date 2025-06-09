Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRC hosts a Command Picnic [Image 2 of 5]

    CNRC hosts a Command Picnic

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    250606-N-UF592-2021 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (June 6, 2025) Sailors and staff assigned to Commander, Navy Recruiting Command enjoy food, games, and camaraderie during a command picnic on the grounds of CNRC headquarters in Millington, Tennessee. The event fosters esprit de corps and provides an opportunity for service members and their families to unwind and reconnect. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 14:22
    Photo ID: 9115875
    VIRIN: 250606-N-UF592-2021
    Resolution: 7023x4682
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
    U.S. Navy
    CNRC
    Command Picnic

