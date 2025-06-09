Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRC sets up for a Command Picnic [Image 6 of 6]

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    250606-N-UF592-1067 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (June 6, 2025) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Jordan Young, from Red Oak, Texas, assigned to Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, brings chairs while setting up for a command picnic on the grounds of CNRC headquarters in Millington, Tennessee. The event fosters morale, team building, and community spirit among staff and families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    U.S. Navy
    CNRC
    Command Picnic

