CNRC sets up for a Command Picnic

250606-N-UF592-1067 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (June 6, 2025) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Jordan Young, from Red Oak, Texas, assigned to Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, brings chairs while setting up for a command picnic on the grounds of CNRC headquarters in Millington, Tennessee. The event fosters morale, team building, and community spirit among staff and families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)