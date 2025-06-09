CNRC sets up for a Command Picnic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250606-N-UF592-1038 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (June 6, 2025) Mass Communication

Specialist 1st Class Anna-liesa Hussey, from Tupelo, Mississippi, back, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Xochil Mejia, from Los Angeles, both assigned to Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, set up a popcorn machine for a command picnic on the grounds of CNRC headquarters in Millington, Tennessee. The event fosters morale, team building, and community spirit among staff and families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)