CNRC sets up for a Command Picnic

250606-N-UF592-1056 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (June 6, 2025) Sailors assigned to Commander, Navy Recruiting Command set up tents for a command picnic on the grounds of CNRC headquarters in Millington, Tennessee. The event fosters morale, team building, and community spirit among staff and families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)
|06.06.2025
|06.16.2025 14:16
|9115853
|250606-N-UF592-1056
|6532x4355
|1.51 MB
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|2
|0
