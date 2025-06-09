Joint Base Andrews hosts spring town hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carlos Leon, 316th Security Forces Squadron community policing non-commissioned officer in charge, provides security updates during the town hall at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 21, 2025. The event provided a forum for the community to receive updates and ask questions to base leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Maria Grace)