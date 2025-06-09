Joint Base Andrews hosts spring town hall

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – Residents and personnel at Joint Base Andrews gathered for a town hall on May 21 to receive information on base activities and share feedback with senior leadership.



Topics of discussion included ongoing construction projects, upcoming events, recent weather impacts and housing updates. Approximately a dozen pre-submitted questions were answered during the event, many of which focused on infrastructure, quality-of-life issues, and planned improvements.



U.S. Air Force Colonel Jun S. Oh, the 316th Wing and installation commander, and other senior leaders responded to questions and listened to community feedback. Much of the town hall centered on updates to buildings and roadways around the base, as well as feedback regarding Liberty Park housing.



Overview of topics

- Reducing turnarounds at the main gate

- Heating and cooling in base buildings

- Road repairs and maintenance

- Mosquito control and environmental health measures

- Traffic signs and plant trimming

- Housing repairs and improvements



Looking ahead

In addition to addressing questions and giving relevant updates, the town hall previewed several upcoming events aimed at building community on the installation.



The annual family-friendly Summer JBAsh celebration will be held on June 27 and feature sports activities, food, giveaways and games for all ages.



Later this year, Andrews will host hosting its premiere air show, bringing together aviation enthusiasts and families from across the country for aerial demonstrations from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights, U.S. Naval Academy Parachute Team and more.



The town hall served as a forum for collaboration among base leadership, base agencies, housing representatives, residents, employees and families to improve the Andrews community. Through regular engagements, the base leadership aims to improve quality of live for those who live, work, and serve at Andrews.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2025 Date Posted: 06.16.2025 11:19 Story ID: 500693 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base Andrews hosts spring town hall, by 2nd Lt. Maria Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.