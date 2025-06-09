Joint Base Andrews hosts spring town hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing commander and installation commander, responds to a question during a town hall at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 21, 2025. The event aimed to increase transparency and communication between base leadership and community members. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Maria Grace)