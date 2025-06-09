ADFSD reopens DZ as part of Army 250 celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Four U.S. Army Quartermaster School’s Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department parachute rigger instructors prepare to jump from a Virginia Army National Guard HH-60 Blackhawk into McLaney Drop Zone to reopen the DZ June 13 as part of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command’s commemoration of the Army’s 250th Birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti)