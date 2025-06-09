The U.S. Army Quartermaster School’s Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department reopened McLaney Drop Zone with an airborne operation and ribbon-cutting ceremony June 13 as part of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command’s commemoration of the Army’s 250th Birthday. (U.S. Army Photo by Ryan Sharp)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 09:24
|Photo ID:
|9114811
|VIRIN:
|250613-O-SV016-4387
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ADFSD reopens DZ as part of Army 250 celebration [Image 5 of 5], by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ADFSD reopens DZ as part of Army 250 celebration
No keywords found.