    ADFSD reopens DZ as part of Army 250 celebration [Image 3 of 5]

    ADFSD reopens DZ as part of Army 250 celebration

    06.13.2025

    Photo by RYAN SHARP 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    The U.S. Army Quartermaster School’s Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department reopened McLaney Drop Zone with an airborne operation and ribbon-cutting ceremony June 13 as part of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command’s commemoration of the Army’s 250th Birthday. (U.S. Army Photo by Ryan Sharp)

    CASCOM
    Army250
    TRADOC250

